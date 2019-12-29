Four victims of Monsey stabbing attack identified

Police apprehend stabbing suspect, name four of the five victims.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Scene of the Monsey stabbing attack
Reuters

Four of the five victims of a Saturday stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, have been identified.

Three of them are sons of the rabbi in whose home the stabbing incident occurred: Chaim, Meir, and Shlomo Rottenburg, and the fourth is Rabbi Yosef Neiman.

The name of the fifth victim has not yet been released.

Two of the five victims - it is not yet clear which - are in critical condition.

Separately, New York police announced that they have apprehended the stabbing suspect.

The attack occurred Saturday night, immediately following a candle-lighting ceremony at Rabbi Rottenburg's home. One of the attendees, a sexton at a nearby synagogue, threw a table at the attacker and evacuated everyone to the nearby synagogue.

