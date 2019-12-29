Four victims of Monsey stabbing attack identified

Police apprehend stabbing suspect, name four of the five victims.

Four of the five victims of a Saturday stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, have been identified.

Three of them are sons of the rabbi in whose home the stabbing incident occurred: Chaim, Meir, and Shlomo Rottenburg, and the fourth is Rabbi Yosef Neiman.

The name of the fifth victim has not yet been released.

Two of the five victims - it is not yet clear which - are in critical condition.

Separately, New York police announced that they have apprehended the stabbing suspect.

The attack occurred Saturday night, immediately following a candle-lighting ceremony at Rabbi Rottenburg's home. One of the attendees, a sexton at a nearby synagogue, threw a table at the attacker and evacuated everyone to the nearby synagogue.