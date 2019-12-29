Kinneret rises additional 3 centimeters

After a rainy weekend, temperatures expected to rise, with rainfall continuing in northern Israel.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose an additional three centimeters since Saturday, and now stands at 211.58 meters below sea level and 2.78 meters below the upper red line.

Since Wednesday, there has been an increase of 23.5 cm, bringing the total rise this month to 32 cm.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures.

Monday will be partly cloudy. Local rain is expected in the north of the country and there may be thunderstorms. Brisk winds will blow and it will be muggy in the south of the country. Temperatures will decrease mainly in the north of the country.

On Tuesday it will be partly cloudy, temperatures will drop slightly and be lower than seasonal average. Local rain in northern Israel may spread to the coastal plain.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy. There may be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.. Temperatures will rise slightly.