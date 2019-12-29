Attempted murder in Ashdod

36-year-old moderately wounded after fire opened toward his vehicle in Ashdod.

A 36-year-old man was moderately wounded on Saturday night when shots were fired at his vehicle in Ashdod. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Assuta Hospital in the city.

Police said a report on the shooting was received around 10:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle, in which there were several suspects, stopped near the vehicle in which the man was sitting and started firing at him.

Police also said the man suffered wounds to his upper body but managed to escape from the vehicle and reached the entrance to a nearby building. The vehicle with the shooters fled the scene.

Police are working to locate the suspects. The background to the incident is criminal.