MK Gafni: 'Liberman is driven solely by hatred of Netanyahu & haredim'

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) strongly condemned Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Saturday night, saying that he is driven by his hatred of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and haredim.

Gafni addressed Liberman's claim that he represents only haredi interests in his position as Finance Committee chairman.

"Liberman complains about the fact that Gafni is the Finance Committee chairman at a time when everyone knows that he is active for everyone's benefit - for the right and for the left, for the center and for the periphery, for the religious and the secular, for the Jews and the Arabs, for agriculture and industry, for local councils and for tax benefits."

"The Yisrael Beytenu representative participates all the time in the internal consultations in Gafni's office, together with members of the other parties. If it wasn't for the action of the Finance Committee chaired by Gafni, everyone would be suffering from the paralysis caused by Avigdor Liberman to the State of Israel. Only the actions of Gafni guarantee that Holocaust survivors, immigrants from the Soviet Union, residents of Gaza, and others receive what they deserve.

"Gafni prevented the damage that Avigdor Liberman caused by the fact that - due to him and only due to him - Israel is going to elections for the third time, and causing the state to be paralyzed in vital activities, in the economy, in state policy and security - while Gafni and the members of the Finance Committee are constantly working to decrease the damage that Lieberman caused, and he still dares to speak and incite?

"All because he hates Bibi and hates the haredim. The State of Israel is of less interest to him," Gafni concluded.