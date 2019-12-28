Tragedy in Belz: 37-year-old philanthropist collapsed and died

Friends describe him as someone who donated his money to needy families and was always happy to assist others.

A prominent Belzer hassid, philanthropist Motti Klein who owned the restaurant chain "Motis," died suddenly on Saturday at age 37.

Klein, a resident of Bnei Brak, was in the Kiryat Belz neighborhood of Jerusalem for "Shabbat Hanukkah" (the Sabbath that falls out on Hanukkah, which is often spent with relatives - ed). Shortly after Shabbat began, he collapsed and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

He underwent tests at the hospital and was released after Shabbat. He returned to his family and then collapsed again on Saturday night and passed away.

Friends described him as a tremendous philanthropist who donated his money to needy families.

"He was welcoming to anyone who came in contact with him, assisted with any request for help, even when he was going through difficult times," one of his friends said.

He is survived by three small children.

The funeral procession will take place on Saturday night, and leave from his home in Bnei Brak.