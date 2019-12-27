Health Minister: 'We'll protect bloc, form a right-wing government'

Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman, who heads the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, called Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning the Likud party's primaries.

"You merited the full faith of your party, which will bring success and victory in the coming elections for the Knesset," Litzman said.

"We will continue to protect the right-wing bloc, with unity and with responsibility, and G-d willing together we will be able to form an ethical and strong right-wing government after the elections."

Earlier this month, MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) claimed that the haredi UTJ and Shas parties had signed an agreement with the center-left Blue and White party.

One day later, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who heads the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, promised that the right-wing bloc will remain united even after the March 2020 elections. In October, however, he had said his party was willing to sit with Blue and White, on condition that they maintain the status quo.