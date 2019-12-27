Netanyahu: 'Victory over the spreaders of fake news - despite media bias against me'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Friday morning following his landslide victory in the Likud party primaries.

"Yesterday I received a renewed and powerful mandate from the Likud," he said. "Now is the time to unite to bring about a landslide victory for the Likud and the right in elections."

"The final and sweeping decision in the primaries was an expression of great faith in my path and in our path. Most of the nation supports the right, and most of the nation supports me as prime minister.

"This is a great victory, because we were victorious over the weather. We were also victorious over those who spread fake news, who are already trying to downplay the victory. This is a great victory because almost all media outlets joined together against me."

Netanyahu added that, "Last night, we proved that we are able to win big, and we will win big because of the amazing achievements we will yet bring the State of Israel. In the coming years, I will bring more historical achievements - American recognition of sovereignty applied to the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea area, and all the towns in Judea and Samaria. [There will be] the historic defense treaty with the US, to put a final stop to Iran, bring about a normalization of relations, treaties, and later, peace treaties with our neighbors."