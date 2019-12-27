'The fight against BDS is bipartisan'

Delegate Sandy Rosenberg, who represents the 41st legislative district in the Maryland House of Delegates on behalf of the Democratic Party, visited Samaria this week as part of the activities of the Shomron Regional Council's Foreign Relations Unit, which fights the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and seeks to strengthen Samaria’s relations in the world.

Delegate Rosenberg visited the Tura Winery and Mitzpe Yosef, visited factories in the Barkan Industrial Area and met with the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, to discuss collaborations.

Rosenberg commented on the EU's decision to label products from Judea and Samaria and on the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate Israeli “war crimes” in Judea and Samaria.

"I learned a lot about Samaria, I am grateful for what I learned today and for meeting people and for the tours of factories and wineries,” he said.

“During the tour, I met with Palestinians who work in factories here in the area for good wages and under good conditions, which is something the world needs to celebrate, people thrive in all communities in the area. I worked a lot against the BDS in the legislative field. I believe we will establish future collaborations between the Samaria Regional Council and Maryland,” added Rosenberg.

Dagan said after the visit, "We found a friend. I am delighted that the fight against BDS, which is an immensely moral fight, is bipartisan. We will continue to use our capabilities to fight delegitimization and boycotts around the world and to strengthen Judea and Samaria in this public diplomacy war."

The tour was held as part of the Samaria Regional Council’s fight against delegitimization and boycotts, and against the EU's decision to label products from Judea and Samaria.

Last month, about 25 ministers and parliamentarians from around the world toured the region and signed a petition against the decision to label products from Judea and Samaria.

Following that, a special delegation of Arabs and Jews visited Madrid where it met senior parliamentarians and students in order to recruit senior officials to fight the BDS.

Last Friday, a UN ambassadors’ tour of Samaria took place. Delegate Rosenberg's visit is an integral part of the Samaria Regional Council's efforts to combat anti-Semitism and the BDS movement.