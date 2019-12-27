Germans believe Trump is the most dangerous world leader

Poll finds that German public trust in the US has significantly eroded under President Donald Trump.

Despite the fact that Washington is one of Germany's closest allies, public trust in the US has significantly eroded under President Donald Trump, a new YouGov poll finds, according to Deutsche Welle.

Germans were asked who was more dangerous: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin or US President Donald Trump.

Some 41% of Germans said they thought Trump was the most dangerous out of the five world leaders, found the poll which was commissioned by news agency dpa.

Kim came in second with 17%, followed by Putin and Khamenei with 8%. Xi capped the list, with 7% saying he was the most dangerous.

Over 2,000 people in Germany took part in the poll.

A similar YouGov poll was carried out in July last year, in which 48% of Germans surveyed said Trump was more dangerous than Kim and Putin. That poll, however, did not include the leaders of Iran or China.