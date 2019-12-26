Naama Issachar permitted to light Hanukkah candle in Russian prison

Yaffe Issachar, the mother of Naama, the Israeli woman currently being held in Russian prison, thanked Prime Minister Binj]yamin Netanyahu for his talk Thursday with President Vladimir Putin, during which Netanyahu asked Putin to release Naama and allow her to return to Israel.

"Mr. Netanyahu, I want to personally tell you that after Naama's personal insistence over the last few days, she got to light a Hanukkah candle in a Russian prison with a Chabad emissary, Rabbi Shia Deutsch, and eat a jelly donut. Naama wanted to congratulate herself on the Hanukkah candles and prayed for the blessing that our lives would do in Israel," Issachar said.

"I ask Mr. Prime Minister, please do your utmost to persuade your friend President Putin to allow Naama to light a candle as a free woman in the State of Israel together with the citizens of Israel and with you as Prime Minister of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, before moving to a very remote prison in Russia in the coming days to make it difficult for me to visit her," the concerned mother added.