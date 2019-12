Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday afternoon with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two discussed Iran and the situation in Syria.

Netanyahu's office said that the prime minister once again made his request to the President to release Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis at the Moscow airport.

President Putin wished Prime Minister Netanyahu a happy Hanukkah and Netanyahu wished Putin a happy Russia new year.