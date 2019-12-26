Niece of murdered soldier to Bennett: 'I finally feel a change in the Defense Ministry'

Ortal Tamam to Naftali Bennett: 'Finally, we feel that there's someone in the Defense Ministry who sees us, who sees the good of Israel.'

Ortal Tamam, the niece of the IDF soldier Moshe Tamam, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1984 by Palestinian terrorists, was moved to hear about Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's unprecedented decision to sign an order authorizing the seizure of funds paid to Palestinian terrorists.

Tamam sent a WhatsApp message to Bennett, saying: ''Since you've entered your position, I really try not to bother you so you can dedicate all your time to your important position. But I saw your administrative order and just wanted to say thank you."

"Finally, we feel that there's someone in the Defense Ministry who sees us, who sees the good of Israel. At a time that others speak about 'constraints,' you find the way to do everything you promised. A huge and sincere thank you. Love you."

Bennett replied to her a few minutes later, writing: "Ortal, I love you very much and I'm happy that I merited to actualize your perceptions of my position. Our people have strength."

Tamam wrote on her Facebook page about the correspondence with the defense minister and expressed the hope that he will remain in his position in the next government. "There are a million horrible things about a transitional government. But there is one wonderful thing that is above all those - and that is Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister. If only he would have the power to continue as defense minister in the next government as well."

Tamam continued by sarcastically criticizing Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, saying that he fails to take action about the prison conditions of incarcerated terrorists: "Lovingly dedicated to Gilad Erdan, who essentially explains to me why it's impossible to do anything to lower the level of terrorists' prison conditions."

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday authorized the seizure of hundreds of thousands of shekels’ worth of funds paid to jailed terrorists and their families, in a precedent-setting administrative order.

Bennett, who earlier this month declared he would tighten the use of economic sanctions against terrorists, ordered that salaries paid by the Palestinian Authority to eight terrorists responsible for attacks on Israel, as well as to their families, would be confiscated.

Of the eight terrorists cited in the order, five have received life sentences for the terror attacks they committed.All eight of the terrorists cited in the order are Israeli-Arabs.

For years, the Palestinian Authority has paid out salaries to terrorists jailed in Israel, as well as to the families of jailed terrorists, and to the families of terrorists killed during attacks on Israelis.

This policy, which Israeli leaders have denounced as “pay to slay”, led to the passage of an Israeli law under which Israel deducts the amount of money paid to terrorists and their families from the tax transfers to the Palestinian Authority every month. Israel collects taxes from Palestinian Authority residents working in Israel on the PA’s behalf.

The Defense Minister’s order Wednesday is the first step by Israel to directly target the recipients of the salaries and is aimed at removing the financial incentive provided by the Palestinian Authority for potential terrorists to attack Israelis.

According to the Defense Ministry, additional orders targeting terrorist salaries will be signed.

“We’ve started taking action,” said Bennett. “This is another step in the war against terrorists; we are working to make sure that it doesn’t pay [to spill] Jewish blood.”

Wednesday’s order is the second time Bennett has introduced new anti-terror economic sanctions this month, following an order targeting the assets of 47-year-old Hamas terrorist Mohammed Jamil Mahmoud Hersh, who has worked as a Hamas operative in London.