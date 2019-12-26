'The primaries are stimulating great enthusiasm on the ground. I believe that this will be reflected in the general elections as well.'

Justice Minister Amir Ohana spoke to Arutz Sheva on Thursday morning as he arrived at his polling station for the Likud leadership primaries.

"We need Netanyahu's victory to be clear and unambiguous in order to be strong and united for the general elections," Ohana said to Arutz Sheva.

"The primaries are stimulating great enthusiasm on the ground. I've been with the prime minister in all the places on the ground and everyone is extremely energized and enthused. I believe that this will be reflected in the general elections as well."

In answer to the question of whether the Likud would succeed in uniting around the elected leader the day after the primaries, Minister Ohana replied, "I hope so and believe so."