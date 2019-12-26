Fourth suspect arrested for elder abuse in Mahane Yehuda market

Police seek to extend remand of suspect who abused booth owner in Mahane Yehuda market. Also suspected of racially motivated offenses.

Police arrested a young 20-year-old East Jerusalem resident suspected of elder abuse in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem and of racially motivated offenses.

This morning he will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing.

So far, four suspects have been arrested for posting videos on social networks of their harassment targeting a knife sharpener, 93 years old.

The elderly man is seen in the videos as one of the suspects sneaks up behind him and covers his head with a plastic bag. In two other videos, the suspect throws fruit at the elderly man, cursing him and even spilling water on his face.

On Monday, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon lit the Hanukkah candle at the Mahane Yehuda market with Avraham Maximov, the elderly knife sharpener who suffered the abuse.

"I came to the market to strengthen Avraham and the merchants. His is a sad case that must not happen in Jerusalem. I will do everything possible to prevent further such cases," said Leon.