Gaza terrorist organization threatens Israel

Terrorist organization in Gaza warns Israel that in the next escalation, its army will have to deal with attacks along all borders.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, the “military wing” of the Popular Resistance Committees terrorist organization, on Wednesday sent a threatening message to Israel in response to the comments of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi regarding the possibility of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip.

The organization's spokesman, Abu Attaiya, said that "residents of the Gaza envelope will not have security as long as the blockade on Gaza is not fully lifted."

"We are not striving for war, but we will show our enemy our strength if this war that is implied by the enemy is forced upon said," Abu Attaiya said.

He issued a warning to Israel, saying that the next round of confrontation would be particularly difficult for the IDF.

"It will be a battle on several fronts across borders and the axis of resistance will remain active as long as the 'occupying enemy' is on Palestinian soil," he concluded.