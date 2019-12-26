A fascinating discussion of the spiritual underpinnings and dimensions of this special holiday.

The Eternal Struggle between Light and Darkness

After many weeks, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman are reunited in Jerusalem for an exciting Hanukkah special edition of Temple Talk.

Our hosts engage in a fascinating discussion of the spiritual underpinnings and dimensions of this special holiday. What is the universal appeal of Hanukkah?

This week's Temple Talk provides amazing insights and sheds the light of Torah wisdom on the beloved Festival of Light.

Temple Talks wishes a Happy Hanukkah to all our listeners, to all of Israel, and to the whole world.