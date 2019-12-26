Labor allows Peretz to reserve spots on slate

The Labor Party Central Committee on Wednesday evening approved the continuation of the partnership with the Gesher Party headed by Orly Levi-Abekasis, the cancellation of the primaries for the Labor Knesset slate and the reserving of spots for four candidates in the top 20 spots on the slate, two of them in the top ten, for candidates of chairman Amir Peretz’s choice.

The approval came despite the opposition to the move among some members of the party. The most prominent opponent was MK Itzik Shmuli, who did not attend the gathering.

"Even though the move to reserve spots on the list will harm others and not me personally - I will not take part in any moves that could harm the Labor Party and change its essence," Shmuli clarified.

Other officials in the party accused Peretz of running a "dictatorial regime," as they put it.

Peretz said during the gathering, "I wanted to be able to strengthen the list with two reserved spots in the top ten. The intention is to add personalities whose status is unquestionable. If no such people are found, I will not make use of the reserved spots.”

The Labor chairman also sent a message to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

"Forget about the illusion of Liberman, he was never with you and will not be with you. Rabbi Rafi Peretz may be your friend but he is not your partner. You have one true partner who will bring with him the social heart and the political compass, and that is us."