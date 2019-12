The Kabbalah said that when we know the Creator in order to draw closer to Him, we can experience a taste of the World to Come.

Rabbi Yitzchak Michaelson discusses how the dreams of Pharoah in the Torah portion of Miketz, which is read on Shabbat Hanukkah, cannot only be connected to Hanukkah but can also teach us how to bring down light.

We do this in order to thank, praise, acknowledge and know the Creator in order to draw closer to Him.

When we do this, Rebbe Nachman teaches us that we can experience a taste of the World to Come.