MDA announces it won't reduce level of service provided to citizens of Judea, Samaria

Magen David Adom director-general speaks with YESHA Council Chairman, says he ordered reduction of services to be canceled.

Magen David Adom (MDA) has agreed to maintain its full level of service to Judea and Samaria following a conversation between MDA and the Yesha Council.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin on Wednesday night spoke with YESHA Chairman David Elchayani, telling him that the reduction of services scheduled to begin Thursday and affect all areas of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, would be canceled.

The two agreed to work together to immediately pass the government budget for the services.

Thanking Bin, Elchayani said: "The heads of Judea and Samaria councils are obligated to ensure the welfare and health of their citizens, and that is what we have done this time as well. The heads of the Judea and Samaria councils see MDA as a very important organization which helps save lives and they will do everything possible to aid it."

Earlier on Wednesday, MDA management announced that it was reducing operations in Judea and Samaria, beginning Thursday, amid a budget dispute with the Israeli government.