Amos Sa'ar, security officer for Jerusalem courts, named Jerusalem stabbing attack victim

The Jerusalem District Courts' top security officer was named as the victim of Wednesday's stabbing attack in the city's Har Homa neighborhood.

Amos Sa'ar, 50, was stabbed to death in the building he lived in on Wednesday afternoon.

He was found unconscious and in critical condition, and transferred to the city's Shaare Zedek Medical Center as paramedics attempted to perform CPR on him. After a short time, medical staff were forced to pronounce him dead.

Israel Police began searching the area, and arrested a resident of the neighborhood in his 30s, who is suspected of involvement in the murder.

Initial investigations show that the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the stabbing.

The Jerusalem District Police Commander, Commissioner Doron Yedid, arrived at the scene and held a briefing with the district commanders, after which he decided to task the central unit with the investigation.

The Justice Ministry published a statement, saying, "The judiciary announces with great sorrow the death of Jerusalem District Court Guard Security Officer Mr. Amos Sa'ar, who was stabbed today near his home and died of his wounds."

"Amos began his service as a security officer for the court system under the Justice Ministry's employment, and when the Court Guard was formed in 1995, he was appointed security officer for the Supreme Court and later Security Officer for the Jerusalem District, and he served in that capacity until today."

The Ministry added that all of the court's justices, directors, security workers, and all of the court systems share in the Sa'ar family's deep mourning.