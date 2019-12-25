Levels of air pollution to remain high overnight

Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry warned Wednesday night that until the rain spreads southwards, the high levels of air pollution will continue throughout Israel.

During the next few hours, there will be a gradual improvement in the air quality in northern Israel, including Haifa and the Jezreel Valley, and overnight there will be an improvement in the air quality in the rest of Israel, except for the Negev, where the pollution will continue into Thursday.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry warned that due to sand carried from North Africa by the winds, there would be high levels of pollution in every area of Israel except for Haifa, the northern valleys, the Galilee, and the Golan, where the level of pollution would be "medium." The Ministry also said that as the rain spread southward, the air quality would gradually improve, except for in the Negev and Arava regions, where the level of pollution would be "very high."

The pollution is due to a deep barometric depression over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, which causes strong southwest winds to blow, bringing dust from the direction of Egypt into Israel.

After consulting with the Health Ministry, the Environmental Protection Ministry has warned vulnerable populations, including those who suffer lung disease, the elderly, children, and pregnant women, to avoid strenuous physical activity outside. The rest of the population is advised to reduce strenuous physical activity.