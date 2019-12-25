Peace in the Middle East?

There are multiple messages which are delivered by certain self-serving political organizations, which are recommending to the Israeli population to vote out the current Israeli Knesset leaders in order to accelerate the creation of a historically new Arab Palestinian State on a part of the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people.

I had the great honor and privilege to talk with the late President Shimon Peres, after the conclusion of the Oslo accords. As an honorable dreamer he sincerely believed that real peace is just around the corner. His thoughts were that regional alliances will have to be formed, in order to be able to stand up against the radical Islamic waves that were about to engulf the Middle East. He was hoping that this danger will convince the Arab Palestinians to emulate the Israeli society and work with it toward peace. I told President Peres that I had only one request from him in order to try and make his efforts successful. I begged him to make sure that the Arab Palestinians will educate their children for peace and stop anti-Israeli incitement. He told me not to worry as he believed that they wanted to be free and prosperous just like the Israelis.

Unfortunately, he was wrong and I was right.

Recent interviews with Arab Palestinian children exposed again, that they believe in peace only after killing or expelling all the Jews and other infidels, from the "River to the Sea." Which means that they are looking forward to the day with no Jews, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. They did not distinguish between left-leaning Jews, between right-leaning Jews or between anybody in between, or even between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. We should not forget, that the massacre of many innocent members of the Jewish community in the city of Hevron, and the expulsion of the rest, happened in the year 1929 - many years before the reestablishment of the modern State of Israel. The current waves of incitement are coming not only from the educators and the children in Arab Palestinian schools, but also from all the Arab Palestinian media outlets, from the infamous international BDS movement and from many others. Even many intelligent people do not realize that once evil is unleashed, all people from all walks of life will be affected. For example, we see it clearly what happened to the Christian community in Lebanon, the Coptic community in Egypt, the Yazidis in Iraq and even the Christian community in Betlehem, which is currently controlled by the Arab Palestinian Authority.

Many oblivious people ignore the fact that the State of Israel is the only true democracy in the Middle East, and that is at the forefront, defending in many ways, also the peaceful Western populations. Israel has to face vicious threatening countries in the Middle East and beyond. Israel has to face hostility from many fanatic Shia of Iran and their surrogates, from many Sunnies in neighboring countries, from the expansionist Turkey and even from some misinformed and problematic Europeans and from others.

Relinquishing Jewish ancestral homeland land to sworn enemies of freedom, will not bring peace. On the contrary, it will further destabilize the Middle East with unimaginable consequences for all.

Once the children and the general population, under the control and the influence of the Arab Palestinian Authority and their supporters, will be educated for real peace, it will take at least a generation or two, before real peace will become a reality. Stopping incitement is not an alternative to economical support and international political connections. If incitement and disinformation will continue and economical and political support will be provided, it will guarantee the perpetuation of evil trends and increase the chances of armed confrontations, as it will create stronger and more determined enemies of good.

Therefore, a long lasting responsible education for peace should be the first step toward creating a better future for all. A weak and an even smaller State of Israel will enhance the ambitions of all forces of evil, to the detriment of the free world as we know it.