Celebrating Hanukkah as a family at the Elazraki Children's Home

At the Elazraki Children's Home in Netanya, Hanukkah is celebrated in a warm family atmosphere.

The children's home, run by the Emunah organization, was decorated for the holiday. At the candle lighting ceremony, all the children in the home, from the youngest to the eldest, celebrated together with alumni who have already spread their wings but often come back to visit.

Happily, Ira and Diana Riklis, the beloved "aunt and uncle" from America, also celebrated with the children. The Riklis couple donate funds every year in order to allow Elazraki's Hanukkah celebrations to take place.

Yehuda Kohn, director at Elazraki, lit the Hanukkah candles together with his wife Riki, who serves as house mother. After a rich supper, jelly donuts and gifts were handed out to everyone.

As they do every year, Ira and Diana handed out Hanukkah "gelt" (money) to all the children, alumni, and their children, out of a belief that on the Festival of Lights, every child in Israel should be celebrating his own personal gift.

More than anything else, the candles dancing on the large Hanukkah menorah symbolized the warmth and light which permeates the children's home all year round and especially on Hanukkah. The children's eyes danced together with the Hanukkah flames, radiating great joy and the magic and light-filled holiday was celebrated in the best way possible.