Stabbing in Jerusalem's Har Homa neighborhood leaves one man critically wounded. Police suspect attack to be criminal in nature.

פצוע אנוש מדקירות בירושלים

A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing in Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances behind the stabbing, but it is believed to be criminal in nature.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene, treating the victim before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“When we arrived on the scene, we saw a man about 50 years of age lying unconscious in a building stairwell while he was suffering from deep stab wounds in his body,” said MDA paramedic Noam Levy.

“We performed preliminary medical examinations,” continued Levy. “He had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, so we immediately began providing medical treatment including stopping the bleeding and performing advanced resuscitation techniques including assisted breathing, massages, and providing medicinal treatment. We then evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while continuing to perform resuscitation techniques.”

Police issued a statement following the stabbing, saying that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

“A short time ago police officers were called to an address in the Har Homa neighborhood after it was reported that a man was found in one of the buildings with signs of violence on his body and was evacuated in critical condition. Police officers arrived at the scene and have opened an investigation.”