Jewish man brandishing a butcher knife arrested in Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem on Christmas Day.

A Jewish youth brandishing a butcher knife forced his way into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday, as Christians celebrated the Christmas holiday.

Police responded, arresting the young man and removing him from the church premises.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Channel 13 reported.