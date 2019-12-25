PLO to Belgians: Recognize a Palestinian state

Nabil Shaath, one of the leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on Tuesday met in Ramallah with an official delegation from Belgium.

Shaath asked the Belgians to oppose annexation in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, claiming that these measures are contrary to international law and the decisions of international institutions.

He called on the international community "to defend the two-state solution as the best solution for peace and to end the conflict."

The senior official also asked the Belgians to act to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, contrary to Israel's position on the issue.

Palestinian Arab officials have been pressuring countries to officially recognize “Palestine”, in a move meant to bypass direct peace talks with Israel.

While several European countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.