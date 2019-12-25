6 injured in accident near Lod

Six people moderately injured in collision involving two vehicles on Highway 40, a few kilometers away from the scene of Sunday's bus crash.

Six people, including a two-month-old baby, were moderately injured overnight Tuesday in a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 40 near the Lod interchange.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene provided the victims with medical treatment and evacuated them to the Beilinson and Tel Hashomer Hospitals.

Avi Marcus, a volunteer paramedic with United Hatzalah who arrived at the scene, said, "This is an accident involving two vehicles. We provided initial assistance at the scene to the injured, including a baby about six months old. Fire crews operated at the scene due to the nature of the accident."

The accident occurred just a few kilometers from the Bedek Junction, where Sunday’s fatal bus accident that killed four people occurred.

On Tuesday, an American woman was identified as one of the victims of the bus crash.

71-year-old Berta Schwartz, who was travelling with her husband, Baruch, was killed when the Egged Rout 947 bus they were riding on crashed into a bus stop.

Two other victims killed in the crash have been identified as Hailey Varenberg, a resident of Jerusalem, and 79-year-old Yosef Kahalani, a resident of the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.

A fourth victim’s identity has yet to be cleared for publication.