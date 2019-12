Netanyahu’s former spokesman Shai Bazak discusses the race for the Likud leadership and whether Netanyahu is in his last election

Gil Hoffman and Prime Minster Binyamin Netanyahu’s former spokesman Shai Bazak talk about Netanyahu’s run for the Likud leadership and whether he’s in the midst of his last election.

Bazak, who worked as Netanyahu’s spokesman at the start of his political career, takes listeners back to the days of Netanyahu as a young politician with a young family and reflects about why Netanyahu still remains in politics at age 70.