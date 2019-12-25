Erdan: I support Netanyahu

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced on Tuesday evening his support for Binyamin Netanyahu for the leadership of the Likud party.

"As a member of the Security Cabinet, I am well acquainted with the challenges we face, and after considering all the considerations, I have come to the conclusion that Prime Minister Netanyahu is best suited to continue leading the country. Gideon Sa'ar’s candidacy is worthy and maintains the democracy in the Likud," said Erdan.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Tuesday evening that voting in the primaries for the Likud leadership, which are scheduled for Thursday, would begin an hour earlier in order to allow people to vote and get to work on time. Therefore, the polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Earlier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's headquarters issued a response to a proposal by MK Gideon Sa'ar that if he were to be elected Likud leader in the primaries, he would work towards Netanyahu's appointment as President of Israel.

"Unfortunately, Gideon Sa'ar's spin indicates that he is aligned with the media and the left to remove Prime Minister Netanyahu from the leadership of the state. This is not the time for division in the Likud, but for unity around Prime Minister Netanyahu."

On the other hand, Sa’ar’s campaign chairman, MK Yoav Kisch, said, "This is a right move for the State of Israel. I believe that the Likud chairman should be the next Prime Minister, he must have a majority in the coalition, and he should be able to lead a move that will elect whoever is right in the eyes of the as President.”