Jewish man attacked in New York

28-year-old man allegedly yelled "“F–k you Jew bastard" as he assaulted a 65-year-old Orthodox Jew on the Upper East Side.

A 28-year-old man spewed anti-Semitic hate as he allegedly attacked an Orthodox Jewish man on the Upper East Side in New York, police said Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

Police say the suspect, Steven Jorge, punched the 65-year-old on E. 41st Street, near 3rd Avenue, around 11:00 a.m. Monday and continued to attack the man while on the ground while yelling derogatory language.

Jorge allegedly yelled “F–k you Jew bastard” before assaulting the man, who was wearing a black kippah, said Dov Hikind, former state assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism.

The 28-year-old was picked up by officers later and charged with assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Post.

“What is happening in NYC, with attacks against Jews has created a deep and growing concern in our community,” Hikind said. “The victim of this hate crime is in total shock and disbelief. He is traumatized and will live forever with this wanton attack.”

Only a week ago, an Israeli Jewish woman riding on a New York subway train was assaulted by a fellow passenger in an anti-Semitic attack.

NYPD officials said in September that more than half of the hate crimes reported this year in New York City are anti-Semitic.