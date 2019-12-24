Rabbi shot and killed in Cleveland

Rabbi shot and killed in his own home, wife injured.

A rabbi was reportedly shot and killed in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday evening, US media reported.

The rabbi, who was affiliated with the Chabad movement, was reportedly shot inside his home. His wife was injured in the leg during the shooting/

Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting was carried out by a man who was apparently familiar to the family and was involved in a verbal fight with the rabbi prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled the home and police are pursuing him.