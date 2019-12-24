Commander: Soldiers protecting Yitzhar 'afraid, broken'

Samaria Brigade Commander Colonel Shagiv Dahan recently held a difficult meeting with the residents of the community of Yitzhar, Channel 11 News reported.

Dahan criticized violence by extremists against the security forces and said his soldiers had difficulty operating in the locality.

"The thing that bothers me most is that the soldiers are afraid. I think it is unacceptable for a soldier to fear for his body as he turns around in Yitzhar. There is a red line that needs to be emphasized - we do not turn our soldiers into a tool in this game," said Col. Dahan.

He also addressed the Border Police soldiers stationed in the locality. "The Border Brigade that is here is the most broken battalion in Judea and Samaria. They enlisted for some purpose and suddenly they are here and people are filming them and throwing stones at them. Don't be confused. They did not lay their hands on the plate, break down, make mistakes and hit people. I do not accept that they will put a hand on anyone in Yitzhar. For me, it's a disaster," the commander said.

Dahan also criticized police forces for the return of Neria Zarug to his home. "I think there was a very significant mistake here. We gave an award to the extremists in Yitzhar. Even the community did not deserve to be treated like 'Fauda.'"