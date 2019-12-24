Russian President Vladimir Putin in a formal speech said some nations in Europe that colluded with Hitler and applauded his genocide of the Jews, now demolish Soviet war memorials and seek to equate the USSR with Nazi Germany, reports RT.

Speaking before officials from his Defense Ministry, Putin recounted from World War II archives an incident in 1938 when Adolf Hitler hosted the Polish Ambassador to Germany Jozef Lipski and shared with him a plan to send European Jews to Africa where they would surely perish.

“The Ambassador in Poland replied, and then wrote it down in his cable to the Polish Foreign Minister: ‘I told Hitler that, if he does, we will erect a magnificent monument to him in Warsaw’,” Putin quoted from the archive data.

RT says Putin then continued in an emotional tone: "He was a bastard, an anti-Semitic pig, there’s no other way of saying it. He fully agreed with Hitler in his anti-Semitic sentiments and, moreover, promised him he’d erect a monument in Warsaw to his abuse of the Jewish People."

Putin concluded: “It is these people who negotiated with Hitler back in the day, it is this sort of people that demolish monuments commemorating Red Army soldiers, who liberated European countries and peoples from the Nazis. They are their followers.”