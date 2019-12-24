The potato menorah lit in memory of the Holocaust

New Jersey Hatzalah paramedics of New Jersey come to aid of elderly woman whose family lights an extra Hanukkah candle in a potato.

Hatzalah volunteers who came to the aid of an elderly woman in the city of Lakewood New Jersey Monday evening encountered an unusual sight on their way out of the home

Hatzalah paramedi Sim Shain described the memorable scene.

"Tonight I was on a Hatzolah call in Lakewood. As we wheeled the patient out of the house, we stopped with the stretcher for a minute for her husband to light the menorah".

"When we asked what that extra [potato] light was, he mentioned that in addition to lighting the menorah, he lights a wick in a potato to commemorate the menorah he used while hiding and running from the Nazis Y"S. We asked him to give a brocha to all of the Hatzolah members."