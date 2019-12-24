Innocent man imprisoned: Family fears anti-Semitism

Readers were shocked this morning to learn the details of yet another antisemitic hate campaign on the part of a European government to unjustly detain a Jewish man without trial.

Eyal Peretz, an Israeli father of 3, was visiting Poland on business when he was interrogated by police. After it was determined that no wrongdoing had occurred, he was released. Unbeknownst to him and his family however, the record on file continued to state that he was being pursued by the authorities. Upon attempts to exit the country, he was imprisoned. The Peretz family were shaken but assumed he would be released shortly thereafter. Shockingly, Eyal was detained in prison, denied trial or communication with his loved ones, for two years.

In 2018, Peretz received his due trial, and was released upon the receiving of $130,000 bond. His family reportedly sold their home and many belongings to secure his release. This, however, was not the end of their tale. Rather than being returned to Israel, he was moved to another detention center, where he remains imprisoned and unable to contact his wife and children.

Eyal reportedly suffered a heart attack, and Polish police refused to take him to the hospital to receive medical care.

This case bears an uncanny resemblance to similar recent stories, in which Israelis were held in appalling conditions, despite having committed no crime. Peretz’s family and many others feel the reasoning is political, and ultimately, antisemitic.

Donations are being urgently collected to afford the fees of a top lawyer who is currently fighting to bring the father of 3 home to his family.

