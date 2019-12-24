'BDS is tainted by anti-Semitism, incites hatred against Jews'

Speaking at a conference hosted at the University of Haifa last week, "Coping with Anti-Semitism, Racism and Delegitimization of the State of Israel,” Tzahi Gavrieli, head of the Israeli government's anti-BDS taskforce within the Strategic Affairs Ministry spoke about the BDS agenda to delegitimize and destabilize Israel.

With anti-Semitism reaching a 25-year high in 2018 with 387 violent anti-Semitic incidents, Gavrieli stated, “In line with increase, anti-Semitic acts against Israelis has also grown tremendously in recent years, and the delegitimization and boycott campaign against Israel is of course part of this. BDS leads a poisonous discourse against Israel, tainted with anti-Semitic symbols and inciting hatred for the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

"Just three months ago, we released the Behind the Mask report (a Ministry of Strategic Affairs report exposing the anti-Semitic nature of BDS) that features over 80 testimonies of anti-Semitic statements and publications circulated by organizations and boycotters."

“Former and current terrorists serve as a civilian base to delegitimize the State of Israel,” Gavrieli continued. “This story is important because (only last week) a Popular Front terrorist infrastructure with 50 operatives was revealed; a group which among other things carried out the attack in which the late Rina Schnerb of blessed memory was murdered,"

The conference was organized by the Israel School of Tourism in collaboration with the Strategic Affairs Ministry as part of a new certificate studies program on the delegitimization of the State of Israel and anti-Semitism.

In his role as Chairman of The Committee of University Heads of Israel (VERA), University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin has served as a the leading voice for Israel’s academic community on the issue of countering the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, insisting that Israel’s academic community must embrace its responsibility to speak out against anti-Semitic rhetoric and behavior on campuses overseas.

“Traditionally, North American Jewish advocacy groups have led the fight against BDS,” said Robin. “But if Israeli university leaders do not stand up for Jewish student communities worldwide when they are subjected to anti-Semitic attacks, which are rooted in hatred of Israel, then who will? Israel’s own voice must be heard in this discourse.”