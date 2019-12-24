Tel Aviv: 11-year-old dies after playing in hammock

11-year-old boy dies after being accidentally strangled while playing in hammock in Tel Aviv.

An 11-year-old boy died overnight, after playing in a hammock in Tel Aviv and inadvertently getting entangled.

The boy was playing in the hammock in the backyard of his home in the south Tel Aviv neighborhood of Kfar Shalem when he apparently became entangled in the hammock and was unable to breathe.

Emergency first responders from MDA were called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate him while evacuating him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

During the night, however, hospital officials were forced to declare the boy’s death.

“When we got there we saw an 11-year-old boy lying unconscious in the backyard of the home,” said MDA paramedics Yosef Nahon and Gal Salhov.

“We performed preliminary medical examinations; he didn’t have a heart beat and wasn’t breathing. Together with a mobile intensive care unit we provided first aid treatment and performed advanced resuscitation techniques including [assisted] breathing, massaging, and the provision of medicine. We evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while continuing to perform resuscitation techqniues.”