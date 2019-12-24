PA threatens lawsuits against countries which aid 'settlers'

PA cabinet leader calls on countries that help "settlement" to cease doing so immediately or face lawsuits.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into “war crimes” allegedly committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in Judea, Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem.

Speaking at meeting of the PA cabinet, Shtayyeh said that the decision has many implications, most notably the international recognition of the suffering caused by the “occupation” to the Palestinian people.

He added that the issues raised before the ICC concern Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the security prisoners and the “settlements”, as well as any other Israeli assault that will take place after the General Prosecutor's decision.

Shtayyeh called on countries that have some activity in the "illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories” to cease it, as they may face lawsuits in international courts.