Gaza fishing zone to be re-extended

Maritime fishing zone for Gaza to be re-extended to 15 nautical miles, after being reduced last week following rocket attack.

The maritime fishing zone for the Gaza Strip will be re-extended to 15 nautical miles as of Tuesday morning, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Monday.

The move was confirmed by the Palestinian union of fishermen, with activity permitted in the extended zone from 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT), according to an AFP report.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced last Thursday that the fishing zone would be reduced to ten nautical miles until further notice, after a rocket was fired from Gaza toward southern Israel.

Despite a ceasefire that was announced in Gaza last month after the Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, there have been several incidents of rocket fire in recent weeks.

At the beginning of December, three rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters later struck a number of Hamas terror targets, among them a Hamas military camp and its components which included warehouses, offices and sentry positions.

In addition, a military post belonging to the Hamas naval force in the northern Gaza Strip was also destroyed.