Bus driver insists he wasn't talking on phone while driving

Police continuing to investigate what caused bus driver to lose control and crash into concrete bus stop. Technical malfunction ruled out.

The arrest of bus driver Alexander Leibman, who was driving the bus involved in Sunday’s fatal accident in which four passengers were killed and 14 others injured near the Ben Gurion Airport, was extended on Monday by four days.

According to preliminary findings, the Egged Route 947 driver lost control of the bus and crashed into a bus stop made out of concrete.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the driver, a 44-year-old resident of Haifa, to crash into the bus stop, and have ruled out the possibility that a technical malfunction caused the crash, according to Kan 11 News.

The driver, the report said, insists he did not use his cellular phone while driving and says he was not tired while driving.

Leibman is under investigation for negligent driving resulting in death.

On Monday, the names of two of the people who were killed in the accident were cleared for publication: 79-year-old Yosef Kahalani, a resident of the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, and 35-year-old Hailey Varenberg, a Jerusalem resident and member of the 'Shir Chadash' community.