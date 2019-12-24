Poway street renamed after synagogue shooting victim

Lori Lynn Lane in Poway dedicated in memory of Lori Lynn Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in shooting attack at Chabad in April.

Eva Drive, a short street in northern Poway, near San Diego, was changed during a ceremony on Friday, according to the report.

The change came at the request of family and friends and with the blessing of the city.

The Poway city council voted on the change last month. The street is located about one mile from the Chabad of Poway, where Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in the April 27 shooting.

Three others were injured, including an 8-year-old girl and the synagogue’s rabbi, who lost a finger. The rabbi recently retired as the congregation’s leader.

“It’s somehow appropriate that we gather here just before Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, because Lori was a bright and shining light,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said at the ceremony.

“The name of the holiday comes from the Hebrew word for dedication. So it’s fitting that we gather here to dedicate this street in memory of Lori, her life and truly her light,” he added.

The accused, gunman John Earnest, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Earnest told a 911 operator in the moments after the attack that he did it to “save white people from Jews.”

It has been revealed that Earnest did not have a valid hunting license, which is the only way someone under 21 who isn't in the military or law enforcement can legally buy a weapon under California state law.

Prosecutors have said he could face the death penalty if convicted of the murder charges.