Likud court set to cancel primaries for Knesset slate

Likud officials believe the party's internal court will accept petitions against the holding of the primaries for the party’s Knesset slate.

Officials in the Likud party said on Monday that the party’s internal court appears to be headed towards accepting the petitions against the primaries for the party’s Knesset slate.

The judges of the court initially thought that primaries for the slate should be held, but ultimately accepted the petitioners' arguments that there would not be sufficient time to allow for proper internal elections and candidates would not have enough time to present their candidacy to the public.

The tribunal's decision, the officials said, was unanimously adopted by the nine judges discussing the petitions.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday signed on to the appeal to the Likud internal court to cancel the primaries.