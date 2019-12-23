MK Sa'ar: If I lead Likud I'd recommend Netanyahu for president

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is running for the leadership of the Likud party, said on Monday night at a conference for party activists in Netanya that if elected as party leader, he will work to ensure that Binyamin Netanyahu elected as president of the state.
"If I am elected Likud chairman in three days, I will act so that the prime minister is elected president of the country and can continue to contribute to the status of the State of Israel in the world. I know that [Netanyahu] will not agree to this proposal, but I will act in real time as it happens," Sa'ar said.
Sa'ar added: "Throughout the years I have appreciated and learned a great deal from Binyamin Netanyahu. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest statesmen in the world. However, we have found oursives in a situation that gives each of us a great pain."
"So what do we do in such a situation? Today we have to liberate the state and start a new path and we can only do this after three days in the Likud leadership primaries. If we do not make this change - we risk the people making the change against us in elections on March 2 and bringing our political rivals to power. We will receive a left-wing government here. If I am chosen, I will lead the Likud to a crushing victory. "