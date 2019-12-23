MK Sa'ar: If I lead Likud I'd recommend Netanyahu for president

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is running to replace Netanyahu as leader of the Likud party, says he would like Netanyahu 'to continue serving Israel'

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is running for the leadership of the Likud party, said on Monday night at a conference for party activists in Netanya that if elected as party leader, he will work to ensure that Binyamin Netanyahu elected as president of the state.

"If I am elected Likud chairman in three days, I will act so that the prime minister is elected president of the country and can continue to contribute to the status of the State of Israel in the world. I know that [Netanyahu] will not agree to this proposal, but I will act in real time as it happens," Sa'ar said.

Sa'ar added: "Throughout the years I have appreciated and learned a great deal from Binyamin Netanyahu. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest statesmen in the world. However, we have found oursives in a situation that gives each of us a great pain."

"So what do we do in such a situation? Today we have to liberate the state and start a new path and we can only do this after three days in the Likud leadership primaries. If we do not make this change - we risk the people making the change against us in elections on March 2 and bringing our political rivals to power. We will receive a left-wing government here. If I am chosen, I will lead the Likud to a crushing victory. "