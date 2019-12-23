Florida community awards Efrat Mayor for lifetime achievement

Over the past weekend in Florida, the Jewish community, community leaders, and the StandWithUs organization to fight anti-Semitism held a gala evening to pay tribute to supporters and to raise awareness of organization activities among the community.

The evening was also attended by Yesha Council Foreign Desk and Efrat Mayor Oded Ravivi. Invited to talk about Israel's public relations efforts, Ravivi was surprised to learn that he had been awarded the Magen Yisrael award, in recognition of his efforts to promote Israel.

Ravivi thanked the organization, adding that he is "an emissary of the Israelis and those to whom Israel as a Jewish state is dear to his heart. We're often called upon to spread a different message from what is found in the newspaper headlines."

A prize was also awarded to Jeffrey Barak, an activist for Israel from among the community members.

StandWithUs is an international and non-partisan Israel education organization that inspires and educates people of all ages and backgrounds, challenges misinformation and fights antisemitism.