Boeing fires chief executive after 737 Max crashes kill 346

CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg dismissed after protracted crisis renders 'change in leadership necessary to restore confidence in company.'

Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg has been dismissed after a protracted crisis in the company rendered "change in leadership necessary to restore confidence in the company," reported the New York Times.

It said Dave Calhoun, the Chairman, would replace Mr. Muilenburg on January 13th. Until then, Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim chief executive, the company said.

Last year Boeing announced officially suspending production of the model that crashed twice in five months.

Boeing's most recent announcement comes after the planes were grounded internationally following two deadly crashes. Initial investigations showed clear similarities between the two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing said in a statement that its board of directors “decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders.”