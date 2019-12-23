Tags:impeachment
Gaetz: The entire impeachment inquiry was for television
GOP defends President Trump from Democrats' impeachment obsession; insight from Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Matt Gaetz
PHOTO: reuters
|
