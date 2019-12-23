Tags:impeachment
Collins named to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recommends House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins to represent President Trump.
Kevin McCarthy
Eliran Aharon
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaCollins named to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial
Collins named to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recommends House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins to represent President Trump.
Kevin McCarthy
Eliran Aharon
Tags:impeachment
top