Vote in the World Zionist Congress Election

Vote for your voice in Israel! Between January 21 and March 11, 2020, all American Jews will be able to vote online for the Jewish future

The American Zionist Movement (AZM), today launched a video explaining how American Jews can help influence the deepening connection between Israel the Diaspora.The video explains the impact of the upcoming US election for the 38th World Zionist Congress, the “parliament of the Jewish people,” which will convene in Jerusalem in October 2020.

From January 21 through March 11, 2020, American residents who are Jewish and 18 or older will be eligible to vote for United States delegates to the World Zionist Congress who will join delegates from Israel and around the world , to make decisions regarding the priorities of the World Zionist Organization, Jewish National Fund and the Jewish Agency for Israel, and the allocation of nearly $1 billion annually in support for Israel and world Jewry.

More than a dozen slates, comprised of over 1,800 candidates, will vie for 152 American seats for the 38thWorld Zionist Congress in an election to be conducted in early 2020 organized and facilitated by AZM. The election will be primarily online, with an option for mail-in ballots.

“This video narrates the message that AZM is trying to portray of how powerful each voice can be in this historic election,” said Herbert Block, Executive Director of the American Zionist Movement. “Every American Jew over 18 has the opportunity to vote for their voice in Israel, and in turn, strengthen Zionism and world Jewry.”

Since the 2015 election, interest has grown, and a record number of groups expressed interest in participating in the 2020 elections. The 13 slates running in the 2020 World Zionist Congress elections are, in ballot order:

Eretz Hakodesh: Protecting the Kedusha and Mesorah of Eretz Yisrael

Vote Reform: ARZA Representing the Reform Movement and Reconstructing Judaism

Israel Shelanu (Our Israel)

Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi: Vote Torah

Vision: Empowering the Next Generation

MERCAZ USA: The Voice of Conservative/Masorti Judaism

Dorshei Torah V’Tziyon: Torah and Israel for All

Hatikvah: Progressive Israel Slate

Ohavei Zion: World Sephardic Zionist Organization

Herut Zionists: The Jabotinsky Movement

ZOA Coalition: Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Torah from Sinai, MIG (Make Israel Great) & National Pro-Israel Partners – Courageously Defending Israel, Sovereignty & the Jewish People, World Likud

American Forum for Israel

Americans4Israel: Unity, Peace & Security

To be eligible to vote in the US Elections to the 38th World Zionist Congress, you must:

Be 18 years of age or above

Be a permanent resident of the United States

Be Jewish

Not vote or plan to vote in the March 2, 2020 Knesset election

Not have voted or plan to vote in the most recent or upcoming Knesset election in Israel

Affirm your commitment to the Jerusalem Program

Registration and voting will open on January 21, 2020. The fee to register and vote is $7.50, or $5 for those 18-25, which goes to cover the operating costs of the election.