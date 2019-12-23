Tags:i24NEWS
IDF Vet: I want to testify at International Criminal Court
i24NEWS speaks with Sergeant N. who fought in Operation Portective Edge and responds to the plan to investigate Israel for war crimes.
Tanks: Op. Protective Edge, Day 18
Flash90
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityIDF Vet: I want to testify at International Criminal Court
IDF Vet: I want to testify at International Criminal Court
i24NEWS speaks with Sergeant N. who fought in Operation Portective Edge and responds to the plan to investigate Israel for war crimes.
Tanks: Op. Protective Edge, Day 18
Flash90
Tags:i24NEWS
top