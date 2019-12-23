Support the bereaved families who choose life

Click here to support the bereaved families

The “Choose Life” public forum, led by the bereaved families of victims of terrorism in Israel, has launched a fundraising campaign to help it continue and expand its work lobbying for changes designed to prevent and discourage future terror attacks.

Founded by more than one hundred families of terror victims, Choose Life promotes policy changes aimed at preventing future terror attacks. They do this by public action to intensify the fight against terror and to encourage political and military deterrence of terrorists.

The mission of the forum is to raise public awareness of the factors that encourage terror, such as the light prison conditions enjoyed by terrorists, and the limitation on deterrence methods including destroying the houses of terrorists.

The Choose Life forum also advocates for the full implementation of the law to deduct from funds transferred to the Palestinian Authority the amount that the Authority grants to terrorists and their families, to encourage attacks on Israelis.

Representatives from the forum are present at the parliamentary committees that deal with aspects that are related to terror prevention, where they represent those bereaved by Palestinian terror. There they voice the demands of the bereaved families.

Their fight currently focuses on winning the war against Palestinian terror. Through consultation with experts in the field of politics, law and Israeli defense, they encourage adopting a deterrence package that comprises several chapters. The main arguments for the effectiveness of this package have been published in the pamphlet “Choosing Life: Victory over Terrorism.” The lead points are as follows:

Demolish terrorists’ homes

Revoke social benefits for the nuclear family of terrorists

Revoke work permits of family members

Revoke residency and citizenship from terrorists and supportive family members

Relocate families of terrorists

Toughen prison conditions for jailed terrorists

Deduct funds paid to terrorists by the PA from Israeli government allowances to the PA

Authorize capital punishment for terrorists

Withhold the bodies of dead terrorists

Outlaw deals to free terrorists

The “Choose Life” forum is comprised of families who have lost their most precious family members yet are not prepared to surrender to terrorism. They will not rest and not be quiet until we see the Jewish nation victorious over the terror that is sweeping through the country. Together with them, we can prevent the next terror attack.

Click here to support the bereaved families

The forum’s fundraising campaign is managed by Boomerang Gives, whose goal is to aid projects in Judea and Samaria, with an ongoing monthly program highlighting one project each month.

Boomerang Gives then works to connect supporters from around the world with people in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, raising money on their behalf.